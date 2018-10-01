Menu

Man United star aims subtle dig at Jose Mourinho…in the middle of their press conference together

Manchester United FC
Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic appeared to aim a subtle dig the way of his manager Jose Mourinho in the middle of their pre-Champions League press conference together.

The pair were speaking to the media ahead of United’s clash with Valencia on Tuesday night, in what looks a hugely important match for the club.

However, rather than looking truly United, the tension seems to be as bad as ever, judging on the noises made by Mourinho and Matic this afternoon.

MORE: Video: Paul Pogba appears to blank Jose Mourinho in Manchester United training just days after first row

Quoted in the live coverage of the press conference by the Daily Mirror, Mourinho spoke first and discussed the mood and attitude of his players.

‘Some players care more than others,’ the Portuguese tactician said.

Later, when it was Matic’s turn to speak, the Serbia international suggested he did not agree with that statement from his boss, saying: ‘I don’t believe any player goes onto the pitch to not give his best.’

Apart from that, the former Chelsea midfielder called on players to turn things around and admitted he had a bad game in the 3-1 defeat to West Ham at the weekend, as quoted below by Kris Voakes.

United got off to a winning start against Young Boys in their last Champions League game but have since drawn with Wolves, gone out of the Carabao Cup on penalties, and lost to West Ham in the Premier League.

