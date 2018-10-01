Manchester United quartet absent from training ahead of crucial Champions League tie with Valencia

As many as four key Manchester United players are missing in action in today’s open training session ahead of the Champions League game against Valencia.

The Red Devils could do without more bad news after a string of poor results in the last week, with Jose Mourinho’s side drawing with Wolves, losing on penalties to Derby County in the Carabao Cup, and then losing to West Ham at the weekend.

According to reporter Simon Stone, who is at United training and providing picture updates, Jesse Lingard, Ander Herrera, Ashley Young and Marcos Rojo are not there.

Young. Rojo, Herrera, Lingard all missing pic.twitter.com/Z1cM26JwiW — Simon Stone (@sistoney67) October 1, 2018

It remains to be seen if they will appear at some point later or if they are simply set to miss the game against Valencia, which looks a must-win for Mourinho right now.

The Sun report that the Portuguese tactician may only have two games to save himself from the sack at United, with Valencia up next and then Newcastle in the league at the weekend.