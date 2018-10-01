Real Madrid star Gareth Bale has reportedly learned that club president Florentino Perez is eager to seal the transfer of Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi.

The Argentina international has been hugely prolific in his time in Serie A and seems ideal for what is needed right now at the Bernabeu.

Cristiano Ronaldo left for Juventus in the summer and Real have not made a convincing start to the new season, with the lack of a big-name signing to replace the Portugal international a concern.

According to Don Balon, Bale has learned that Los Blancos will go back into the market and that Icardi is Perez’s preferred target to come in up front.

The 25-year-old seems like he could surely be an upgrade on the ageing Karim Benzema, who scored only five times in La Liga last season.

Icardi, by contrast, netted 29 times in 34 Serie A matches to attract previous links from big clubs around Europe.

If Madrid are to replicate the success of the last few years with Ronaldo firing them to glory in the Champions League on so many big games, a reliable striker like Icardi is surely needed this term.