£98m Manchester United transfer target impresses in front of watching Liverpool, Tottenham & Man City scouts

Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had a good game and got on the score sheet in his side’s 4-1 win over Genoa – in front of watching scouts from Liverpool, Tottenham and Manchester City.

This is according to the Daily Mirror, who suggest all three clubs were specifically at the game to watch Milinkovic-Savic, who has long been regarded as one of the finest up-and-coming talents in Europe.

The Serbia international was linked with a host of top clubs over the summer, and the Independent recently claimed he remains Manchester United’s ideal replacement for the under-performing Paul Pogba.

Goal have also previously reported of interest from United, with a bid lined up for the player worth around £98million, though this was never formalised partly due to Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen where Milinkovic-Savic could end up, but he is surely destined for a big club sooner or later after looking so impressive in Serie A.

Whether that will be in the Premier League is another thing, however, with that Goal article also referencing interest in the 23-year-old from Juventus and Real Madrid.

He could clearly do a job at United as Pogba continues to struggle and summer signing Fred fails to make much of an impact.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are fairly strong in central midfield so are surely not desperate to splash out so much for a new signing in that area, though their summer signing Fabinho has also been slow to settle.

Tottenham could always do with strengthening after a quiet summer, with a long-term replacement needed for Mousa Dembele, while Eric Dier goes through a rough patch.

City could also do with a long-term replacement for the ageing Fernandinho, while Ilkay Gundogan’s injury record means he’s not the most reliable in that area.