No holding back: Manchester United star delivers stinging criticism of West Ham performance

Manchester United left-back Luke Shaw did not hold back in his assessment of the team’s performance in their 3-1 Premier League loss to West Ham at the weekend.
The Red Devils’ recent slump continued with a tame display at the London Stadium, resulting in their third league defeat of the season in just the first two months of the campaign.
This marks United’s worst start since the infamous 2013/14 campaign under David Moyes, and we all know how that ended.
Shaw pulled no punches with a frank and honest analysis of how United played, calling them ‘horrendous’ – which is hard to argue with if you watched the game.
MUFC were never really in the match as a contest, with West Ham scoring early on and punishing some woeful defending from the visitors to add another in the first half and a third in the second.
They will need to improve fast if they are to get themselves out of this position and re-establish themselves as title contenders, or even top four material.
Shaw seems to know this, as he sounded distinctly unimpressed with the display afterwards.
‘If you want the truth I think it was honestly horrendous,’ Shaw is quoted in the Telegraph.
‘We didn’t look like a team that was going to beat West Ham. I think individually and as a team we were awful. That’s not good enough.
‘It’s hard to take and we’re sorry to the fans for what they saw. It was not good enough from a Man Utd team with all the talent we have.’