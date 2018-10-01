Premier League legend slams Paul Pogba for his Man United displays

Ex-Newcastle United striker Alan Shearer has torn into Paul Pogba for his recent performances in a Manchester United shirt amid civil unrest at the club.

The Red Devils succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against West Ham on Saturday, which was their third defeat in seven Premier League matches this term.

Pogba was hauled off after 70 minutes with the scoreline at 2-0 after another subdued display and cut a forlorn figure on the bench when watching his team collapse in the last twenty minutes of the game.

SEE ALSO: Manchester United speed up talks with Zinedine Zidane because of Paul Pogba transfer situation

Video: Manchester United given harsh warning about replacing Mourinho with Zidane

Barcelona president responds to potential £100m Paul Pogba transfer raid on Manchester United

Club boss Jose Mourinho has been involved in a highly publicised spat with the Frenchman in recent weeks which culminated in the Portuguese tactician relieving him of his vice-captaincy duties last Wednesday.

United supporters and experts within the game have all taken sides in the debate, with many suggesting that Mourinho’s time has run out at Old Trafford, however, the Premier League’s all-time record goalscorer is more inclined to blame Pogba.

Newcastle legend Shearer slammed the 25-year-old and branded him a prime example of ‘player power’, as he wrote in his latest column for the Sun: “It was never like this when I started in the game. The club had the power, as did the boss.

“Now all the power is with the players.

“Paul Pogba is Manchester United’s record signing. Just take that in for a moment and consider all the great players who have played for this club.

“Despite being a World Cup winner, he cannot lace the boots of those whose names will go down in history at Old Trafford.

“He was pathetic again at West Ham and was that bad that Mourinho had to drag him off as he was offering nothing.

“If he is looking to get the manager out then he is doing a much better job of that than playing football, as his team-mates were not much better.”

Man United are back in action in the Champions League against Valencia on Tuesday, before a return to domestic duties against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Both games are win or bust for Mourinho as his position at Old Trafford hangs by a thread, but if his players won’t give their all for him anymore, including Pogba, it seems as though his departure is only a matter of time.