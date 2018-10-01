Talented Man Utd, Man City transfer target delivers crucial update on future

Despite being linked with both Man Utd and Man City, Nikola Milenkovic has ruled out an imminent exit from Fiorentina.

The 20-year-old continues to impress for the Serie A outfit, building on his 16 appearances last season by emerging as an ever-present so far this year with two goals in seven outings.

While he looks set for a fundamental role under Stefano Pioli in Florence where he will gain experience and develop his game with regular playing time, it appears as though he values that more highly than the opportunity to join a Premier League giant.

As noted by The Sun, he has been linked with both Man Utd and Man City, but the Serbian international has no intention of leaving Fiorentina for the time being.

“It’s pleasing, but I am not thinking about it,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “I’ve got my feet on the ground, believe in professionalism and am focused only on improving every day, glad to wear the Viola jersey.

“Fiorentina are the ideal club for a young player to grow up and I am very satisfied with my choice to play here. If they were to offer me a new contract, we could talk about it.”

Time will tell if he does pen a new contract to commit his future, but much will also surely depend on the success of the side moving forward to prove that they’re moving in the right direction and can offer him an opportunity to further his career and chase his objectives.

The Viola have certainly started the campaign well having collected 13 points from their opening seven Serie A games, and so they’ll undoubtedly be hoping to maintain that form and secure a return to Europe for next season.

It sounds as though Milenkovic will be a pivotal part of that push for the immediate future at least…