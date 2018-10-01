Video: Manchester United given harsh warning about replacing Mourinho with Zidane

On today’s edition of the Breakfast Show on Talksport, Ally McCoist and Alan Brazil suggested that Zinedine Zidane would struggle at Man United.

The two men went back and forth over the current turmoil at Old Trafford, in the wake of the Red Devils shocking 3-1 defeat against West Ham United on Saturday.

Many supporters and experts have been calling for Jose Mourinho’s head in the aftermath of the result, however, McCoist believes that the current crop of players at the Theatre of Dreams are simply not good enough.

Zidane has been touted as the best man to replace Mourinho in the hot seat, but the former Rangers manager has delivered a harsh warning to the club ahead of any potential decision in the coming weeks.

Watch the intriguing conversation unfold below, courtesy of Talk Sport’s official Twitter Account.