Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly become ‘resigned’ to leaving Old Trafford in the near future after receiving a phone call from his potential replacement Zinedine Zidane.

Speculation has been rife for some time now that Zidane could be the man to replace Mourinho after United’s poor start to the season, culminating in a horror week that saw them draw at home to Wolves, exit the Carabao Cup to Derby County and then lose 3-1 to West Ham.

According to the Sun, Zidane himself has now been in touch with Mourinho to reassure him he’s not plotting against him, and that all that has happened is his representatives have asked him if he’d be interested in the job.

This has not done much to comfort the Red Devils boss, however, with the Sun stating it’s only left him more convinced that his club have approached the Frenchman about replacing him.

Zidane was a huge success at Real Madrid and is still out of work since leaving the Bernabeu in the summer.

It is understandable that many big clubs would be interested in a manager of his profile, with the 46-year-old boasting an incredible record of three Champions League title wins in less than three full seasons in charge at Real.

While the United job would no doubt be a harder one, he may also be seen as a better candidate than Mourinho to get the best out of under-performing big names like Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez.