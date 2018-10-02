Arsenal injury news: Blow for Unai Emery, key figure out for a month

Arsenal have suffered an injury blow as it’s been reported that Petr Cech could be sidelined for up to a month with a hamstring issue.

Despite splashing out £22m on Bernd Leno this past summer, as per the Evening Standard, Cech has managed to keep hold of his place in the starting line-up having made seven appearances in all competitions so far this season.

He’s only managed to keep two clean sheets in that time, but evidently the 36-year-old’s experience and reliability in the Premier League over the years has seemingly given him the edge over Leno to this point in the eyes of manager Unai Emery.

However, as noted by Sky Sports, the veteran goalkeeper will give his coach no choice but to push Leno up the pecking order in the coming weeks as it’s claimed that Cech could be out for up to a month with the hamstring injury that he sustained in the win over Watford at the weekend.

It will be a bitter blow for him as he has continued to fend off Leno to play regularly to start the campaign, but the German shot-stopper will now get his opportunity to cement his place in the starting XI in Cech’s absence.

Time will tell if he can prove his worth and not let the pressure get to him, as with Cech sidelined, Emery isn’t left with a great deal of quality or depth in that position with his next best option being long-term reserve goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

Given his experience for club and country though, Leno will surely relish the chance to now make his mark at the Emirates with an extended run in the side.