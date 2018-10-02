Barcelona are reportedly confident they can afford to splash out on the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

However, some uncertainty remains over the deal as the Catalan giants’ board are split over whether or not to pursue the signing, according to ESPN.

The France international hasn’t had the most successful period of his career at United, looking a shadow of the player who shone at Juventus.

Pogba did, however, briefly return to top form in the summer when he played a key role in the French national team winning the World Cup final in Russia.

ESPN claim Barcelona are keen on signing a new midfielder, but that Pogba is just one of three main targets being considered by the club.

The report does state, however, that the appeal of the 25-year-old, despite what is likely to be an expensive purchase due to United’s asking price (described as likely to be ‘well over €100million’), his wages, and agent fees, is his commercial value.

Pogba could be the ideal signing to add another superstar to the squad at the Nou Camp after last summer’s departure of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

Despite his struggles in England, Pogba has shown he could be an ideal fit for a club like Barca due to the playing style, with United and the tactics deployed by manager Jose Mourinho never looking quite right for getting the best out of his natural skill-set.