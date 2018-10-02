Barcelona to send scouts to watch €180m+ worth of talent, quintet on radar in Champions League clash

Barcelona are reportedly set to keep a close eye on Bayern Munich’s clash with Ajax in the Champions League on Tuesday night, with five players on their transfer radar.

The two sides will meet at the Allianz Arena this week, and it’s suggested that even though Barca have their own game to be concerned with when they face Tottenham at Wembley on Wednesday, their scouts will be on their way to Germany.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Joshua Kimmich, David Alaba, Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt and Nicolas Tagliafico are all on their transfer radar. Further, it’s suggested that the first two individuals could be valued at €50m apiece, while De Jong has a touted €80m valuation.

Coupled with how much the other two players in questions could cost, that’s a lot of money needed depending on how many of them are genuine transfer targets for Barcelona and could be pursued next year.

Kimmich would undoubtedly offer a solution to a long-standing problem at right back with Nelson Semedo not entirely convincing, while beyond Jordi Alba, the La Liga champions are light on the opposite flank too and so perhaps either Alaba or Tagliafico would be a sensible addition.

Samuel Umtiti’s injury and Gerard Pique’s form so far this season makes the centre of the backline a concern, thus making De Ligt an understandable rumoured target, while De Jong’s technical class and ability in possession would make him a long-term solution in midfield.

With that in mind, there is certainly a case to be made for all five players mentioned in the report, but time will tell if Barcelona can agree on deals for them and if they even impress enough in midweek to warrant further scouting and a possible swoop next year.

Much will also surely depend on how much Barca have to spend next year, with Ernesto Valverde adding the likes of Malcom, Arturo Vidal and Clement Lenglet to his squad this past summer.