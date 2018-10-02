Chelsea are in a difficult situation with Eden Hazard and have reportedly decided to set an asking price of €150million for him amid transfer interest from Real Madrid.

As is well known, the Belgium international is yet to sign a new contract, with his current deal due to expire at the end of next season in what is becoming a big worry for the Blues.

Chelsea lost Thibaut Courtois to Real Madrid on the cheap this summer and it looks like they’re edging towards a similar situation with Hazard.

However, it may be that they’ll cash in earlier as Don Balon claim they’ve agreed to start the negotiations at €150m as they’re wary he could soon ‘force’ an exit.

The Spanish outlet goes on to explain that some players at the Bernabeu would not be too happy about such a deal, but it seems club president Florentino Perez is considering a move.

Given that Los Blancos sold Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus this summer, they could certainly do with a new star name in attack.

Hazard has been superb in the Premier League this season and may be realistically available due to his ongoing contract situation at Stamford Bridge.

‘I haven’t signed a contract. Not yet, not yet,’ he was quoted in the Guardian last week.

‘After six wonderful years at Chelsea it might be time to discover something different. Certainly after this World Cup,’ he was quoted by the Independent in the summer. ‘I can decide if I want to stay or go, but Chelsea will make the final decision – if they want me to go. You know my preferred destination.’

One thing’s for sure, as long as that contract remains unsigned, this story seems unlikely to go away.