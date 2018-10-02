Confirmed Juventus XI vs Young Boys: Key tactical change, Allegri finds Ronaldo absence solution

Juventus host Young Boys in Turin for their Champions League clash on Tuesday evening, hoping to make it two wins in two in the competition.

The Italian giants will have to do so without Cristiano Ronaldo after he received a straight red card in the win over Valencia last time out, which resulted in a one-match ban.

SEE MORE: AC Milan, Juventus target has €100m release clause in new contract, agent responds to claim

With that in mind, coach Massimiliano Allegri has opted to change his system by going with three at the back, while Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic will lead the line for Juventus.

There’s a wealth of experience in that defensive line with Andrea Barzagli coming in next to Leonardo Bonucci, while wing-backs Alex Sandro and Juan Cuadrado will undoubtedly provide plenty of energy and attacking quality down the flanks.

Federico Bernardeschi will play in a more central creative role next to Miralem Pjanic and Blaise Matuidi in midfield, and so judging on the names available to Allegri, they should have more than enough quality to obtain a positive result.

Nevertheless, nothing is given at this level and so they will have to guard against complacency against a Young Boys side that lost to Man Utd last time out.

With or without Ronaldo though, this is a game that Juve will be expected to win at home, and so it remains to be seen whether or not the absence of their new talisman adversely affects them given he has been an ever-present for Allegri to this point.