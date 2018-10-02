Confirmed Man Utd XI vs Valencia: Mourinho makes key change in attack

Man Utd take on Valencia at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, with Jose Mourinho undoubtedly desperate to see his side secure all three points.

The Red Devils have endured a miserable start to the Premier League campaign, as they sit in 10th place after seven games with just three wins.

SEE MORE: Video: Jose Mourinho hits back at Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes after Man Utd criticism

They did produce an impressive display last time out in Europe against Young Boys, and Mourinho will certainly be hoping for more of the same to lift spirits and confidence at Old Trafford.

In his bid to see that happen, he has brought Alexis Sanchez back into his starting line-up, after the Chilean international was dropped from the squad to face West Ham United at the weekend having struggled since his move to Manchester to really hit top form.

Elsewhere, Eric Bailly starts in defence with Mourinho favouring a defensively sound and physical midfield with Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini joining Paul Pogba in the middle.

Marcus Rashford gets the nod up top as part of the attacking trident, while it will be down to Romelu Lukaku as usual to lead the line and score the goals to fire the Red Devils to a win.

With a mix of power, pace and creative quality on paper, that attacking trio should have enough to find a way past Valencia. However, time will tell if the team can click as a whole to get the right result for Mourinho as he’s certainly under pressure again after the defeat to the Hammers on Saturday.