‘Give him a pair of boots’ – These Man Utd fans delighted to see legend back at Old Trafford

There was a familiar face at Old Trafford on Tuesday night as Man Utd legend David Beckham returned to his old home to see his former side in action.

The 43-year-old enjoyed a glittering spell with the Red Devils, but he’s back as a fan this week as he will hope that they can secure a win over Valencia in their Champions League clash.

It’s been a difficult season for United thus far as they sit 10th in the Premier League table after seven games, although they did enjoy a positive start to their European run with a win over Young Boys last time out.

After losing to West Ham United at the weekend though, the pressure is right back on Jose Mourinho and his players to produce a positive response, and Beckham will hope to be a good luck charm as he watches on from the stands.

However, as seen in the tweets below from these Man Utd fans, not only were they delighted to see him back in Manchester, but many of them were even keen to see him get his boots on and play for the club again.

It’s probably not that bad a situation that a retired former star would do a better job than those on the pitch, but it is a sign of the frustration and disappointment that is growing within the United fanbase.

Nevertheless, Beckham will be on watching duty on Tuesday night but some of the current players could certainly learn a thing or two from his spell with the club and that successful era under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Give him a game, he can’t do any worse than the current bunch! — Dave orr (@Daveorr13) October 2, 2018

Has he got his boots with him ? — Frear (@Frear3) October 2, 2018

Here to enjoy Mourinho’s last game — that.other.petra.guy (@nyasha_bosman) October 2, 2018

Did he bring his boots!? — Callum ? ? (@CallumCouch) October 2, 2018

Legend Beckham — rizwan zulfiqar (@rizwan877) October 2, 2018

If only he was still playing! — Lisa ? (@skybee74) October 2, 2018

Wish he could go out there and captain the team — snick1efritz (@tree__bor) October 2, 2018