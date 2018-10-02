AC Milan have received positive injury news on Tuesday as Gonzalo Higuain has returned to training with the group as he steps up his recovery from a setback.

The 30-year-old has missed the last two games for the Rossoneri, which would have been a frustrating blow for him given that he had bagged three goals in as many outings prior to the injury.

SEE MORE: AC Milan, Juventus target has €100m release clause in new contract, agent responds to claim

However, as reported by Calciomercato, the Argentine forward participated in the full training session with his teammates on Tuesday and is in line to make his return against Chievo at the weekend.

It seems like the sensible decision to avoid aggravating the problem in midweek when Milan take on Olympiacos in the Europa League, with Patrick Cutrone continuing his own comeback from injury.

As seen in the 4-1 win over Sassuolo at the weekend, Gennaro Gattuso also has the option of playing Samu Castillejo as a false nine with Suso and Hakan Calhanoglu in support, or perhaps he might make several changes to rotate his squad and keep his key players fresh for domestic action.

Time will tell what he chooses to do, but he will undoubtedly be delighted to have Higuain back at his disposal potentially as soon as this weekend, and he’ll hope that he can avoid any setbacks and pick up from where he left off.

It would certainly have been a relief for the Milan boss though to see his side score goals against Sassuolo without Higuain, thus showing that they do have the firepower to launch a top-four assault in Serie A if they can find consistency in their play and won’t necessarily have to rely on their summer signing all the time.