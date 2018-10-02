Guardiola insists that Lyon defeat could be a blessing in disguise after Man City’s win against Hoffenheim

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes that his team will learn from their mistakes against Lyon and emerge as a stronger team.

The Premier League champions secured a 2-1 win against Hoffenheim in the Champions League on Tuesday night, which will go some way to banishing the memory of their matchday one defeat at the Etihad.

Guardiola’s men were second best in their Group F opener against the Ligue 1 outfit, ultimately falling to a dismal 2-1 loss which got them off to the worst possible start in Europe this year.

However, City have bounced back strongly since then, winning four consecutive games including tonight’s victory in Germany, which left the Spanish boss in hopeful mood post-match.

“We need to live this kind of experience to improve and get better.” “You cannot go to the next step without suffering.” After beating Hoffenheim, Pep Guardiola thinks Manchester City’s defeat to Lyon will be a positive thing in the long run. pic.twitter.com/BUAbxXf32I — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2018

According to BT Sport on Twitter, the 47-year-old head coach insisted that losing to Lyon could be a blessing in disguise for his team in the long run, as he told reporters: “We need to live this kind of experience to improve and get better.

“You cannot go to the next step without suffering.”

Next up for the Citizens is a huge top of the table clash against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, which will see the two leading contenders for this year’s title face off at Anfield.

Guardiola’s side seem to be gradually hitting their stride after grinding out victories in the first couple of months this season, but the Reds will surely represent their biggest test yet.

A win for either side will see the other lose their unbeaten start to the season, while a draw could allow Chelsea to leapfrog them both into the top spot in the table, which means the neutral fan could be in for a real treat when the two teams take to the pitch in five days time.