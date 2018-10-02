‘He’s embarrassing the club’ – Man United legend tears into Jose Mourinho ahead of Valencia clash

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes insists he is ‘surprised’ that Jose Mourinho hasn’t been sacked as Man United manager already.

Speaking ahead of the Red Devil’s Champions League group stage encounter with Valencia on Tuesday night, the club legend has been scathing in his assessment of the Portuguese coach as he embarked on a rant about the team’s recent form when speaking live on BT Sport.

“I’m surprised that he survived after Saturday” “I think he’s embarrassing the club.” Paul Scholes is pulling no punches tonight ? pic.twitter.com/0vmOYhDqCk — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2018

According to BT Sport’s official Twitter account, Scholes exclaimed: “I’m surprised that he survived after Saturday.

“He’s constantly having a go at players and people above him

“I think his mouth is out of control and I think he’s embarrassing the club.”

The ex-England international’s harsh comments will likely be echoed by United fans across Manchester in the wake of the team’s performances at the start of the season, which have quite frankly not been good enough for one of the world’s biggest football clubs.

A 3-1 loss against West Ham on Saturday at the London Stadium piled more pressure on Mourinho and left the team nine points behind arch-rivals Manchester City at the top of the table after just seven Premier League games this term.

All is not well behind the scenes either if recent reports are to be believed, with Paul Pogba currently engaged in a bitter dispute with the 55-year-old boss after criticising his tactics publicly last week.

The Frenchman was stripped of his vice-captaincy duties and subbed off against the Hammers after 70 minutes at the weekend, with speculation linking him with a move to Barcelona bubbling up ominously in the background – as per Metro Sport.

The Red Devils simply have to win against Valencia in Group H tonight, or else they face a tough time qualifying for the round of 16 in Europe and further disarray behind the scenes at the club.

Another home game on Saturday in the league against Newcastle will follow four days later and by the end of that particular clash, Mourinho’s position at Old Trafford should become a lot clearer, for better or worse.

