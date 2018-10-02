Menu

Video: Jose Mourinho accused of ’embarrassing’ Manchester United in brutal rant from pundit

Arsenal legend and pundit Ian Wright has launched a scathing attack on Jose Mourinho’s handling of the situation at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are in poor form right now and the squad does not look a happy place, similarly to how things ended for Mourinho at his previous jobs with Chelsea and Real Madrid.

MORE: Jose Mourinho picking fights with yet another Manchester United star

Wright did not hold back in his assessment of the situation, hitting out at the Portuguese for ’embarrassing’ United – a once great club and institution that everyone looked up to.

This is certainly damning from Wright and well worth a watch as many United fans will no doubt he starting to agree with this kind of sentiment…

