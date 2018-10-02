Arsenal legend and pundit Ian Wright has launched a scathing attack on Jose Mourinho’s handling of the situation at Manchester United.
The Red Devils are in poor form right now and the squad does not look a happy place, similarly to how things ended for Mourinho at his previous jobs with Chelsea and Real Madrid.
Wright did not hold back in his assessment of the situation, hitting out at the Portuguese for ’embarrassing’ United – a once great club and institution that everyone looked up to.
This is certainly damning from Wright and well worth a watch as many United fans will no doubt he starting to agree with this kind of sentiment…
"What Mourinho is doing now is embarrassing Manchester United"@IanWright0 says José's behaviour this season is "ripping #MUFC to the core" pic.twitter.com/3IDFTlZeTF
— BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 2, 2018