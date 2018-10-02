Real Madrid president open to re-hiring former manager after unconvincing start by Julen Lopetegui

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is reportedly open to re-hiring Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho to replace Julen Lopetegui after an unconvincing start to the season.

According to Don Balon, Mourinho and Perez are both open to a reunion at the Bernabeu, with the entourage of the Portuguese tactician contacting the Real chief over the possibility.

This comes as Mourinho’s United future looks in huge doubt, with the Red Devils making their worst start to a season since the 2013/14 campaign under David Moyes.

The 55-year-old also left Madrid earlier in his career in similarly acrimonious circumstances, with the team performing poorly and morale in the dressing room seeming low.

It could therefore be a bit of a risk for the Spanish giants to bring him back to the club, but after losing the influential Zinedine Zidane at the end of last season, it looks like Lopetegui is not proving a good enough replacement.

For all Mourinho’s negative points, he remains highly experienced and one of the most decorated managers in the game.