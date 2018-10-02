Real Madrid coach Julen Lopetegui is reportedly set to drop Thibaut Courtois to the bench for their clash with CSKA Moscow in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Despite impressing in La Liga thus far, including a key performance against city rivals Atletico Madrid at the weekend, the Belgian goalkeeper continues to face a battle with Keylor Navas for a starting berth.

According to AS, he will lose out for the second consecutive European game as it’s claimed in the Belgian media that he will be benched by Lopetegui for the encounter in Russia.

The decision surely raises question marks for several reasons, both for the player and regarding Lopetegui’s decision making.

From the perspective of Courtois, he will surely be frustrated that he isn’t being selected in the Champions League, as evidently he will want to cement his place as No.1 at Real Madrid following his summer switch from Chelsea.

Los Blancos and Lopetegui in particular arguably aren’t making the situation between him and Navas any easier by rotating based on the competition, as neither will get the consistency and familiarity needed to be at their best.

Time will tell if that touted decision is made, but ultimately Courtois will undoubtedly be disappointed to miss out, especially after impressing at the weekend, but it would seem as though it’s Navas who will get the chance to stake his claim to be ahead of him in the pecking order against CSKA.