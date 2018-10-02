Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is reported to have slammed club captain Antonio Valencia for missing the game against Derby County despite not being selected to play.

According to the Daily Mail, the Red Devils boss was not happy that Valencia failed to attend the match at Old Trafford as part of his duty as club captain.

The report goes on to say that Mourinho and his skipper are now barely on speaking terms, following on from tensions between himself and other big-name players like Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford.

It remains to be seen if the Portuguese truly has anyone left on his side at the club as results worsen and the atmosphere is described as being pretty dire.

According to the Mail, the ride home from the West Ham game was like a ‘morgue’ as Mourinho seems to stink the place out as he has so often done with his previous clubs.

Things ended on a real sour note for the 55-year-old at Real Madrid and Chelsea, and it’s impossible to ignore that this season is really starting to resemble the end towards his reigns at those clubs.