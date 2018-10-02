Former Liverpool star Jamie Carragher has revealed an intriguing chat with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho after he left his last club Chelsea.

The pundit has criticised the way Mourinho has handled things at Old Trafford after a nightmare run at the start of this season, with the team without a win in their last three games – a draw at home to Wolves, a Carabao Cup exit on penalties to Derby County, and a 3-1 loss to West Ham.

Much of the season so far has been marred by Mourinho’s antics, with the Portuguese often publicly critical of his players and seeming to pick fights with various members of his squad.

The latest from the Daily Mail is that Mourinho and club captain Antonio Valencia are now barely on speaking terms, following clashes with Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford as well.

This all looks very familiar as things ended for the Red Devils boss in a similar way at Chelsea and Real Madrid, and intriguingly Carragher says he’s previously admitted this harsh way of dealing with players doesn’t work.

Carragher is surprised, however, to see Mourinho go back on that and use similar methods at United, despite the poor results again.

‘I had a conversation with Mourinho when he left Chelsea,’ Carragher is quoted in the Independent.

‘He said he learned you couldn’t single out a player because they players don’t accept this now. He’s gone back to that. The players don’t want that now, and that’s why he’s lost the dressing room.

‘Mourinho is the builder of teams, it’s successful and he moves on but after three years after everyone is burned out. If you’re the owner, Pogba, Martial and Bailey are you going to get rid of them or change the manager and keep the players?

‘People are rightly asking if that football and style of management different. No other top team is playing the way they play.’