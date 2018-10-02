Manchester United considering rivalling Barcelona for transfer of £50million-rated enforcer

Manchester United sources have reportedly told ESPN that a transfer move for Ajax defensive midfielder Frenkie de Jong is under consideration.

The 21-year-old is considered one of Europe’s most exciting young talents right now after shining in the Eredivisie, with ESPN also claiming Barcelona are looking at him as an option to strengthen in the middle of the park.

De Jong could be a great fit for United as well, however, following the blow of Michael Carrick retiring in the summer and players like Paul Pogba and Fred failing to hit top form this season.

This is not the first time the Red Devils have been linked with an interest in the young Netherlands international, with a potential January move for the £50million-rated youngster previously talked up in a report from the Sun.

After a quiet summer in the transfer market, MUFC fans would probably be glad to see their club competing for big names again in the winter to aid their poor start to the 2018/19 campaign.

United have looked hugely unconvincing so far and surely need to sign players to strengthen in a number of areas, with De Jong also capable of playing centre-back.