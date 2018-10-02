Former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe has given three main reasons he believes Jose Mourinho looks like heading for the sack and would deserve it if results continue as they are.

The 47-year-old, who spent eight years in the United first-team in the late 80s and early 90s, is clearly unimpressed by what’s happened at his former club as they go through a rough patch of form.

Mourinho has cut a frustrated figure at Old Trafford for a few months now, starting back in the summer as the club failed to get much transfer activity done.

Results have then been poor since the start of the season, with United making their worst start to a campaign since the disastrous David Moyes season of 2013/14.

Sharpe feels this should soon be enough to lose Mourinho his job, citing three main reasons for his thinking.

Firstly, he’s pointed out the importance of making the top four, and he also hit out at the Portuguese tactician’s style of play in comparison to rivals Manchester City and Liverpool, whilst also mentioning the way things seem to be going with star player Paul Pogba.

‘You can’t have performances and results like they are getting,’ Sharpe told talkSPORT.

‘If you’re out of that top four it’s so massive for these clubs these days that you just can’t afford to let it happen.

‘If they don’t do anything this week and the results keep going the way they have been going, then a change has to be made sooner rather than later.

‘Their performances, although they have won a couple, they haven’t been that great going forward and they haven’t looked that impressive.

‘When you look at the likes of City, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea, all their rivals are playing quick, high-tempo football and scoring goals, but United are just struggling over the line with results.

‘With the Derby result in the week and this one now [against West Ham], plus the thing with Pogba going on, it just heaps pressure on the manager.

‘It will be interesting to see what happens over the next couple of weeks.’