Zinedine Zidane already reaching out to seal transfer of €40m Romelu Lukaku replacement for Man United

Zinedine Zidane is reportedly making some effort to seal the transfer of Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema as he prepares for the Manchester United job.

Speculation is hotting up think and fast that the Frenchman could be set to replace Jose Mourinho at United soon after the club’s miserable start to the new season.

Don Balon claim it is only a matter of time before Zidane winds up at Old Trafford, and he’s ready to hand a lifeline to Benzema after his struggles at Madrid this season.

The piece suggests Zidane would like something different from Romelu Lukaku up front for the Red Devils, and suggests he may already have approached his former player.

It is not clear from the piece what kind of response Benzema has given, if any, but the Spanish outlet does suggest the French forward is unsettled at the Bernabeu, so a move seems a potentially realistic one.

Don Balon add Benzema would likely only cost €40million, which could be a potential bargain in this market.

That said, the 30-year-old does look slightly past his peak and the fact that his form has gone so far downhill for Los Blancos should maybe be a concern.

At the same time, Benzema was a favourite of Zidane for his work rate and unselfishness up front, so it could be a masterstroke if he can get the best out of him again.

The Daily Mail have reported that Zidane may yet need some convincing to take the United job, however, so none of this is a done deal yet by any means.