Man United legend slams his former club in foul-mouthed social media tirade

Ex-Manchester United forward Brian McClair criticised Jose Mourinho’s current crop of players on Twitter during their clash against Valencia.

The Red Devils are currently in the middle of their second Champions League Group H fixture against the La Liga outfit, with the score still deadlocked at 0-0 after just over 80 minutes of football.

Following on from their dire performance against West Ham during a 3-1 defeat on Saturday, United are once again failing to deliver the goods going forward while also looking vulnerable at the back.

SEE ALSO: Manchester United star tells friends and team-mates he’s embarrassed to play for the club under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United linked with risky alternative to Zinedine Zidane in major Old Trafford overhaul

Jose Mourinho warns off-form superstar he may never play for Manchester United again

Mourinho’s men won their opening fixture in Europe this term against Young Boys, but they are finding Tuesday night’s clash far more difficult in front of their own fans.

Club legend McClair, who played for United between 1987 and 1998 – has been far from impressed with what he has seen this evening and he took to social media to voice his outrage in a foul-mouthed tweet, stating: “Coach, players, system, shape, tactics, b*******!!! To win red team need to run harder and faster than the white team, I believe it’s occasionally referred to as desire!!!”

Coach, players, system, shape, tactics, bollocks!!! To win red team need to run harder and faster than the white team, i believe it’s occasionally referred to as desire!!! ? — Brian McClair (@BrianMcClair13) October 2, 2018

Should the 13-time Premier League champions fail to win tonight, it would heap even more pressure on the club’s Portuguese head coach ahead of a crunch game against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Nine points behind Liverpool and Man City and out of the Carabao Cup just two months into the 2018-19 campaign, the Red Devils are in crisis and at this stage, many supporters will feel exactly the same frustrations as McClair.

United are one of the biggest football institutions in world football, but they are severely lacking an identity on the pitch in recent times and if nothing changes in the coming weeks, Mourinho could be the first major managerial casualty of the season.