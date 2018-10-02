Sir Alex Ferguson’s quote on Jose Mourinho just before Chelsea sack dug up by Manchester United fans on Reddit

Some Manchester United fans on Reddit have dug up on old quote from their former manager Sir Alex Ferguson on their current manager Jose Mourinho – from his time at Chelsea.

The Portuguese is going through a difficult spell at Old Trafford this season, with the Red Devils performing poorly so far this season and achieving a start as bad as the 2013/14 campaign under David Moyes.

Increasingly the feeling seems to be that Mourinho’s time at United is up, with this season looking worryingly like his last one at Chelsea, where he lost the dressing room and results went quickly downhill.

United will surely want to avoid a similar situation, though it’s worth noting that at the time Ferguson defended Mourinho due to all he’d done at Chelsea, with the following quote coming out just days before the 55-year-old was shown the door at Stamford Bridge.

‘I think he has sacked so many coaches in the last 10 years that I am sure he has learned by it. [Abramovich] has to trust and have confidence Jose can turn it around, there is no point in sacking one of the best coaches of all time,’ Ferguson was quoted in the Guardian.

‘[Mourinho] has won the European Cup twice, he’s won the league in each country he’s managed in, he’s won the big trophies. It would be foolish for him to take that step to sacking him. That would be bad management; it is not leadership, that.’

And yet, the Scot ended up being proven wrong as the Blues improved a great deal the following season, winning the Premier League title in convincing style under Antonio Conte.