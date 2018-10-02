Jose Mourinho warns off-form superstar he may never play for Manchester United again

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has reportedly warned Alexis Sanchez he may never play for the club again after his recent slump in form.

According to the Sun, Mourinho is not at all happy with the Chile international’s poor attitude after an ineffective campaign so far at Old Trafford.

Sanchez only joined United from Arsenal back in January, and at the time was seen as a major statement signing by the Red Devils as his arrival was met with huge excitement.

Still, the 29-year-old has looked nothing like the player we saw at Arsenal, where he established himself as one of the finest attacking players in Europe on his day.

It’s now getting ugly between Sanchez and Mourinho as the former Barcelona man was dropped from the squad entirely for the 3-1 defeat at West Ham at the weekend.

It may well be some time before we see him in Mourinho’s XI again if this report from the Sun is anything to go by.