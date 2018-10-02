Jose Mourinho SNAPS at reporter during pre-Valencia press conference

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho snapped at a reporter during the press conference held ahead of his side’s game against Valencia in the Champions League.

The Red Devils boss has not had the best of weeks after a string of poor results that saw his side drop out of the Carabao Cup to Derby County and then lose 3-1 to West Ham in the Premier League.

There has been plenty of speculation over Mourinho’s future at the club and his relationship with his players, and he was also quizzed about talks with Ed Woodward in this press conference.

A reporter asked the Portuguese if he’d talked to Woodward about his situation, only for him to hit back that that’s a private matter and that he wouldn’t ask about other people’s conversations.

“That is a private matter, I am not asking you,” he snapped.

“It is a private matter, I am not going to answer to you.”

This was followed up by more questions over Mourinho’s future at Old Trafford, but he suggested he felt his job was safe.

Reports elsewhere, however, claim the 55-year-old has two games left to save his job – the Valencia game and then the next league fixture against Newcastle.