Manchester United, Liverpool, City & Tottenham face critical Champions League fixtures

It’s a big week for English clubs in the Champions League as they all face tricky fixtures at this crucial stage of the season.

Liverpool will be happiest with how things are going right now, but the pressure is mounting on Manchester United, City and Tottenham.

Manchester United vs Valencia

With Jose Mourinho’s job on the line, this is reported to be one of the two games the United manager has to save his job.

Considering how bad the Red Devils looked in recent games against Wolves, Derby County and West Ham, this test against a quality Valencia side looks a very difficult one.

United got off to a winning start in the Champions League with a win against Young Boys in their first game, but it’s vital they can avoid defeat against Valencia as they will also have to face two games against Juventus in this challenging group.

Napoli vs Liverpool

After a dream start against Paris Saint-Germain, Liverpool needn’t feel too nervous about needing an away win in a difficult tie like this.

However, after a tough week with a Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea and a draw in their rematch with the Blues in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge, Jurgen Klopp could do with a response here.

Otherwise a blistering start to the season could quickly turn into a mini-crisis for the Reds.

Tottenham vs Barcelona

Tottenham are not on their best run at the moment and go into this marquee fixture against Barcelona having already lost to Inter Milan in this tough group.

Spurs will need to massively up their game to keep Lionel Messi and co. quiet, and they just don’t look up to the job right now.

Another defeat this week and it could really be an early exit from Europe for Mauricio Pochettino.

Hoffenheim vs Manchester City

Having suffered a shock defeat to Lyon on the opening day, this fixture suddenly becomes much more nerve-wracking for Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola’s side may well click into form and steamroller their German opponents, though it’s worth noting this side are no pushovers.

City will want to show their credentials in this competition this season after under-achieving in recent times, so a win this week is vital for Guardiola’s side.