Manchester United star tells friends and team-mates he’s embarrassed to play for the club under Jose Mourinho

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly told friends and team-mates of his huge frustrations with life at the club under Jose Mourinho.

The Red Devils are going through a rough patch at the moment with no win in their last three games, culminating in a dire performance as they lost 3-1 to West Ham at the weekend.

Pogba shone at the World Cup with France in the summer as his starring performances helped Les Bleus win the trophy, but he hasn’t looked the same player in Mourinho’s side.

According to the Sun, the 25-year-old feels he is being ’embarrassed’ with the role he’s having to play for United and with the way Mourinho generally sets his teams up.

MUFC are not exactly known for their stylish football anymore, with Mourinho a far cry from the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson in terms of providing fans with an ambitious team that likes to play.

Should Manchester United sell Paul Pogba? Yes, he's been a disappointment

No way, he's a huge talent! View Results Loading ... Loading ...

The Sun add that Pogba is so fed up that he’ll look to leave United in January if Mourinho remains in charge.

It has to be said, however, that that looks a big if at the moment with so many other names linked with the job.

The Daily Mail link them with an interest in former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane, though he has his reservations, while the Daily Mirror translate sources in Italy as saying ex-Chelsea man Antonio Conte could also be an option.