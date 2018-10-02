Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs keeping tabs on the form of exciting Lille attacker Nicolas Pepe ahead of a potential transfer.

Barcelona, Sevilla and Everton are also among the sides to have watched the £30million-rated Pepe as he could be in line for a big move in the near future, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Ivory Coast international has scored five goals in eight games so far this season and looks a real talent, and it’s little surprise Arsenal seem to be showing interest.

The Gunners could do with more in their attack right now after losing Alexis Sanchez, Theo Walcott and Olivier Giroud in one go back in January.

Unai Emery still has the likes of Alex Iwobi and Danny Welbeck to choose from as wide-forwards, but one could argue they don’t look the most convincing long-term options, despite some improvement in form this season.

Pepe looks the real deal and like a player who could make a big impact for a top club in a big league.

Arsenal were known for discovering the best young talent in Ligue 1 for much of Arsene Wenger’s reign, and fans would no doubt love Emery to do the same.