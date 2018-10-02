Photo: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez spotted watching Juventus game in stands after ban

Juventus were without Cristiano Ronaldo against Young Boys in the Champions League, but the Portuguese talisman was in the stands to watch his teammates.

As per BBC Sport, the 33-year-old has seen a rape allegation come back to the fore after an incident in 2009 in a hotel room, with Las Vegas police said to now be revisiting the case.

SEE MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo sees alleged rape case re-opened by Las Vegas police

Ronaldo was suspended for the game this week as he’ll look to return against former club Man Utd later this month, but as noted by The Sun, he was missing from training on Monday with the above being outlined as the possible reason for him sitting out.

However, he showed a united front with partner Georgina Rodriguez, as seen in the image below, as the pair watched the game from the stands as Paulo Dybala gave the Turin giants a commanding lead in the first half.

It remains to be seen how the case now advances over the serious allegation, but for now, Ronaldo is keeping himself focused on football and had his better half by his side.