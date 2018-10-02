Real Madrid closer to exciting transfer after developments in last 24 hours

Real Madrid have reportedly launched a transfer bid for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot in the last 24 hours and are closer to meeting his club’s asking price.

The young Frenchman has shone at PSG and will be out of contract in the summer, meaning a move on the cheap this January looks very possible.

And according to Don Balon, it seems Real are making progress with an offer of €20million – just €10m shy of PSG’s €30m asking price.

The report suggests some kind of compromise and agreement do not look too far away now, meaning Rabiot himself will likely have the final word.

The 23-year-old is likely to have a number of offers if he is to become a free agent, but Madrid’s movement suggests they want to see off any competition for his signature in the summer and land him this season.

That could be a wise addition for Los Blancos, who have not got off to the most convincing start this season, with Rabiot perhaps an ideal long-term replacement for ageing star Luke Modric in the middle of the park.

It would no doubt be a blow for PSG, who have invested heavily in trying to build a side that can compete in the Champions League, with this a major setback to their ambitions.