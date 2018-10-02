Real Madrid are reportedly considering a transfer move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey as he looks set to leave the club in the near future.

BBC Sport have claimed Ramsey will not be signing a new contract with Arsenal and is now looking to move on, leading to plenty of speculation over where he could end up next.

While it’s mostly been Premier League clubs linked with the Wales international, TeamTalk claim Real Madrid are also an option as they potentially face losing star midfield duo Luka Modric and Toni Kroos in the summer.

This link comes as some surprise, however, as Ramsey is not exactly a player anywhere near the calibre of those two, and not even that similar in terms of playing style.

Still, the 27-year-old has been a top performer for the Gunners for many years and could shine in the less physically competitive environment of La Liga.

TeamTalk also note that Ramsey’s fellow Welshman Gareth Bale has been asked about the possibility of signing his international colleague, so it may be that that connection could work well for Madrid.