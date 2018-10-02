Real Madrid are reportedly showing a growing interest in sealing the transfer of in-form Genoa striker Krzysztof Piatek ahead of other major clubs.

The Poland international has had a superb season in front of goal so far, scoring 12 goals in seven games in all competitions, and this has alerted Florentino Perez to him as a potentially cheaper alternative to the likes of Harry Kane and Mauro Icardi, according to Don Balon.

CaughtOffside also understands Chelsea have made an initial approach to sound Piatek out over a move, with the Blues in desperate need of something new up front after the struggles of Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud.

Madrid’s attacking options aren’t the best right now either, however, with the sale of Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer leaving a major hole to fill.

Karim Benzema looks past his peak as a prolific scorer, while Gareth Bale has never really been in the same league as Ronaldo in terms of what he can offer up front.

Piatek could be ideal if he continues his rapid rise in Serie A at a bigger club.

Don Balon state Real could be willing to pay around £44million for the 23-year-old’s signature and also mention interest from the likes of Arsenal, Juventus and Napoli.