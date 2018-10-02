‘Sell him asap’ – Some Man Utd fans slam star after another poor performance

On another frustrating night for Alexis Sanchez, the Man Utd forward found himself on the receiving end of plenty of criticism after his display against Valencia.

While he was eventually replaced in the latter stages of the goalless draw at Old Trafford, the Chilean international even managed to provoke an angry reaction out of the home faithful as he took his time leaving the pitch with United still chasing a win.

However, in terms of his overall performance, it was much of the same since he arrived from Arsenal as he was unable to make a decisive impact and didn’t show anything to suggest that being dropped from the squad to face West Ham United at the weekend has helped the situation.

Given his influence at Arsenal, snapping him up on a free transfer in the deal that took Henrikh Mkhitaryan to the Emirates was seen as a great move from the Red Devils at the time.

Unfortunately for them though, it simply hasn’t worked out as hoped as he continues to struggle to display his best form, and as seen in the tweets below, some fans are growing increasingly frustrated with him.

It remains to be seen how many more opportunities he gets to impress as Jose Mourinho is under too much pressure to break out of another slump to continue to show faith in a player who simply isn’t producing the goods.

While some fans have gone a step further and even called for him to be sold, time will tell how the situation plays out but it looks as though it’s going to take something significant to break him out of his rut.

Sell alexis asap — PogVlad (@CesaroGuy22) October 2, 2018

Alexis Sanchez’s best performance was playing the piano no debate — José (@MourinhoMindset) October 2, 2018

Our number 7 not appearing at all — Gabriel Murillo (@Gabe_Murillo) October 2, 2018

sell sanchez. this is getting ridiculous now — ??Khyzzr?? (@TheRealJabreel) October 2, 2018

Alexis needs to get banned from football asap — Hassan Ali (@xasandc) October 2, 2018

It hasn’t been his night for 10 months.. — Dan (@rtardDAN) October 2, 2018

Another abysmal showing. Proving to be an awful signing — Wardy (@wodja88) October 2, 2018

its never been his night since he joined — jack johnston (@jackjohnston07) October 2, 2018