Man Utd U19s secured a 4-0 win over Valencia U19s in their UEFA Youth League clash on Tuesday, and Tahith Chong’s goal certainly got a reaction from fans.

It’s two wins in two for Nicky Butt’s side as they continue to impress, with Josh Bohui, Mason Greenwood, Chong and Millen Baars all getting on the scoresheet.

That leaves United’s youngster at the top of Group H on goal difference, as they will of course hope that their impact at this level will eventually grab the attention of Jose Mourinho for a potential promotion to the senior squad.

Chong’s goal was undoubtedly the pick of the bunch, as seen in the video below, as the United U19s played a brilliant move out from the back to create the opening and the talented youngster made no mistake with his emphatic finish.

It’s a far cry from the style of play seen with the senior side as they continue to toil in the Premier League this season, and as well as Butt getting a few fans suggesting he should be handed a promotion, many were left baffled as to how the youth team plays such attractive football but they don’t get to see the same approach with the senior team.

For now they can only hope that some of these youngsters make the grade when asked to step up and play at the highest level…

This is what you call playing out from the back ?@TahithC Chong scores a beautifully worked goal for @ManUtd U19s in the UEFA Youth League ? pic.twitter.com/baQcBjYw7l — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 2, 2018

Give it to butt till end of the season — GERALD MCCREERY (@GeraldMccreery) October 2, 2018

Can they play instead of the first team — Osanor (@Osanor11) October 2, 2018

Get these in the 1st team, better than some of the players they got now! — Scott Walters (@GingerNinja_108) October 2, 2018

Christ – they play better football than the 1st team l — Gary Bacon (@gary_bacon1) October 2, 2018

The first team would never. — Nicole! 2.0 (@mademetoxic) October 2, 2018

And yet our first team looks like a bunch of lazy giants — Brook Ashenafi (@We_H_ib) October 2, 2018