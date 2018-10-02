Tottenham hit-man Harry Kane targets records set by Lionel Messi

Tottenham striker Harry Kane insists he is aiming to beat Lionel Messi’s goalscoring exploits at the highest level over the next few years of his career.

The 25-year-old already has five goals to his name after seven matches in the Premier League this season and looks highly likely to challenge for the golden boot once again come May.

The Englishman has hit more than twenty goals for Spurs in each of his last four seasons with the club, most notably finishing with a tally of 30 last term behind only Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah in the scoring charts.

SEE ALSO: Spurs v Barcelona: Pochettino facing an injury crisis ahead of Champions League encounter

Pochettino’s foul-mouthed rant after Spurs 2-1 defeat against Inter Milan

Pochettino makes shocking admission about his Spurs squad ahead of CL kick off

However, Kane is still some way behind Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo in terms of goalscoring prowess, who have both managed to score over 40 goals plus per year on a consistent basis over the last decade.

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League showdown with Barcelona on Wednesday, the England international revealed he is targeting the same heights Messi has reached as he approaches his prime years in North London.

According to Goal, Kane told reporters on Tuesday: “He and Ronaldo have gone above the levels others set in the past.

“When you’re scoring the number of goals that he is, 40, 50, 60 goals a season, as a striker, I want to match that, I want to do the same.

“He has definitely set the standard for the rest of us – he still is.

“He’s still scoring goals, so it motivates me to get even better and improve. Hopefully, one day, I can score as many, if not more, than he has.”

Mauricio Pochettino’s Lilywhites will have to be at their best to contend with the Spanish champions at Wembley, especially given the fact that they lost their Group B opener against Inter Milan in Italy while Ernesto Valverde’s men dispatched PSV Eindhoven 3-0 at the Camp Nou.

Spurs cannot afford to lose any more ground in the group if they are to qualify for the next round, which means Kane will need to reproduce his most clinical form in front of goal and further back up his claims of one day matching the likes of Messi among the true greats of the game.