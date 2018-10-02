Tottenham are facing a mini injury crisis ahead of their game against Barcelona in the Champions League this evening.

The Independent claim that seven first-team players are out of action, though one of those – Hugo Lloris – may have an outside chance of making it back as the club have tweeted he’s back in training.

If not, however, he joins Christian Eriksen, Dele Alli, Jan Vertonghen, Serge Aurier, Mousa Dembele and Michel Vorm on the sidelines.

This means, according to the Independent, that Spurs may well have to play third choice goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga against Barcelona.

This would have been a tough enough game as it is for Mauricio Pochettino, who needs a victory after losing to Inter Milan in their first game of the group.

Now it will take a monumental effort from Tottenham to go toe-to-toe with one of the best clubs in Europe with such a depleted side.

TEAM NEWS: Hugo Lloris (thigh) has returned to training and is available for selection.#COYS pic.twitter.com/CrFoKFETAT — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) October 2, 2018

Tottenham have made an inconsistent start to the new season, winning their first three games in a row, followed by three consecutive defeats, and then another three victories.

Pochettino could do with a little more luck as he hopes to see his side make some more progress in Europe this season, but it looks a tall order now.