Video: Jose Mourinho hits back at Rio Ferdinand, Paul Scholes after Man Utd criticism

Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho has responded to question marks being raised over his side’s attitude and dressing room by club legends Rio Ferdinand and Paul Scholes.

As noted by the Metro, the pair were left far from impressed with the United players after the defeat to West Ham United at the weekend.

It continued a miserable start to the campaign as the Red Devils sit in 10th place in the Premier League table after seven games, with the attitude of the team and potential rifts in the dressing room being cited as reasons behind the disappointment.

However, Mourinho has dismissed out of hand any notion of his players not wanting to go out and win games, and has turned the tables on Ferdinand and Scholes by suggesting that perhaps he is naive if either of the pair have experienced that themselves during their playing days.

Although he had a wry smile on his face at times, it’s fair to say that Mourinho had a point to make here and he’s certainly made it. Time will tell if this is another war of words brewing which won’t be helpful to Man Utd on or off the pitch though.