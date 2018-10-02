Menu

Video: Lukaku’s hilarious step over failure during Man United v Valencia sent social media into a frenzy

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku was mocked by fans on Twitter after his botched attempt to take the ball past a Valencia defender.

The Red Devils drew 0-0 with the Spanish outfit in the Champions League on Tuesday, to heap more misery on under-fire boss Jose Mourinho.

In a game of few chances, the likes of Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford all failed to create goalscoring openings up front, while in defence the team looked shaky on several occasions on a miserable night for the home faithful at Old Trafford.

SEE ALSO: Man United legend slams his former club in foul-mouthed social media tirade

The Belgian striker did find himself in the spotlight at one point in the match, however, when he tried to bamboozle the player in front of him to advance into the box with a flurry of stepovers.

Unfortunately, he hilariously failed and ultimately lost possession, which sent fans into a frenzy on social media, as you can see below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

More Stories Alexis Sanchez jose mourinho Marcus Rashford Romelu Lukaku