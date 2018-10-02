What Jose Mourinho said after Valencia draw, takes aim at key area of Man Utd squad

Man Utd were held to a goalless draw by Valencia at Old Trafford in their Champions League clash on Tuesday night, with Jose Mourinho left frustrated once again.

The Red Devils are in a rut currently having now gone four games without a win in all competitions, and for the most part against Valencia, they cut a lacklustre side devoid of any real quality.

SEE MORE: ‘Sell him asap’ – Some Man Utd fans slam star after another poor performance

That will be a concern for Mourinho ahead of Saturday’s clash with Newcastle United at Old Trafford, as results will be expected quickly to get themselves back on track and in the hunt for multiple trophies this season.

On the basis of what they’ve displayed over the last four games though, it’s questionable as to whether that’s possible and coupled with all the well-documented off-the-pitch drama at the club, it paints a pretty bleak picture.

Not afraid to speak his mind and criticise his own players when he feels necessary, the Man Utd boss has done it again, as seen in the video below of his BT Sport post-match interview, where he seemingly blamed his defence for not having the requisite quality to build from the back.

Whether that was intended as a direct criticism of the likes of Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly or perhaps at the hierarchy for not signing his desired targets is unclear. Nevertheless, comments like this are surely going to help no one while it’s debatable when any of his previous sides played out from the back anyway.

Given Mourinho has had multiple transfer windows at United now and has signed players to strengthen his squad, perhaps there is an argument that his excuses simply don’t hold any weight as they perhaps did when he first took the job.

Time will tell how the situation plays out, but as it stands, United need a boost from somewhere.