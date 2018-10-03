Video: Alisson shows how vital he is for Liverpool to shut out chance he didn’t know would be offside anyway

Liverpool paid the big bucks for Alisson this summer because you need a goalkeeper 100% switched on in big games like this.

Despite this chance in the Alisson save video below eventually being flagged offside, the Brazil international wasn’t to know that as he was right off his line to close down a scoring opportunity.

Known for his fancy footwork and good passing out from the back, Alisson is also a top shot-stopper and reads the game brilliantly.

Liverpool look like heading for a decent 0-0 draw away to Napoli tonight, but in the past they may well have lost without a ‘keeper of this calibre.