Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi inducted his baby daughter into the ‘Gucci gang’ this week.

The Gunners star, who earns £90,000 as reported by The Express in July, posted a photo of himself and his little one both wearing Gucci gear.

Mini Mustafi appeared to be wearing a pair of trainers which are listed for sale at a price of £180 on gucci.com.

The German centre-back shared the snap on Instagram.

He captioned it “Back on top. Gucci Gang (father and daughter emoji, heart emoji) #mashallah #sm20 #N#mashallah #sm20 #N”.

Mustafi has featured in all seven of Arsenal’s Premier League matches this season.

