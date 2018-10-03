Arsenal fans won’t be happy to hear that there is ‘no agreement close’ between Danny Welbeck and the north London side over a new deal for the England international.

This is according to the Mirror, who note that the former Man United star’s deal runs out at the Emirates next summer, and that Welbeck could follow the same fate as Aaron Ramsey, who may very well also leave on a free at the end of the season.

This news will not be good for Gunners fans to read, as the 27-year-old has become somewhat of a fan favourite during his time in north London.

Although not always the most technically able on the pitch, the forward never fails to give it his all and try his hardest for the good of the team, something that has seen a fair few fans take a liking to him.

Welbeck has started this season in fine form, as in all competitions, the England star has managed to clock up a total of four goals in seven appearances, helping Unai Emery’s side establish a run of seven consecutive wins in all competitions.

Losing a versatile player like Welbeck would be a blow for Arsenal, especially if he ends up signing for one of the club’s rivals if he leaves the club in the summer.