Barcelona negotiating transfer of Premier League forward to replace Luis Suarez

Barcelona are reportedly already in negotiations over a transfer swoop for Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino to replace the ageing Luis Suarez.

The Uruguay international is starting to look past his peak up front for Barca, and a big-name replacement to go alongside Lionel Messi and co. looks a sensible addition for the club in the near future.

Firmino could be that man after some superb form for Liverpool in recent times, with Don Balon now claiming negotiations have already begun as the Brazil international emerges as the Catalan giants’ priority target in that position.

Barcelona famously raided Liverpool for the signing of Suarez in 2014, and this year signed another of their top players with a big-money move for Philippe Coutinho.

Liverpool could certainly do without losing a key player like Firmino right now as Jurgen Klopp looks to finally have them on the brink of something special at Anfield, turning the club into genuine contenders for big prizes like the Premier League and Champions League with some smart recruitment and innovative training methods.