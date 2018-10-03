Chelsea’s Under 19s made history today by recording their biggest ever win in European competition at youth level, with a thumping 10-1 victory over Molde.

The Blues’ youngsters were clearly on top form to absolutely demolish their opponents in this extremely one-sided contest that has some fans talking about promoting this lot to the first-team.

Particularly because, as you may have noticed, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are not really doing their main duty as Chelsea’s first-choice strikers, as they’ve scored just one goal between them all season.

CFC have generally looked strong under Maurizio Sarri, but that lack of a threat up front could be a worry as the season goes on.

Our Under-19s have recorded their biggest ever win in European competition, hitting double figures and thumping the Norwegian side Molde 10-1 in the first leg of our UEFA Youth League knockout tie! ?#CFCU19 pic.twitter.com/doBjlAOayG — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) October 3, 2018

Some fans are therefore using this big win from their Under 19s as an opportunity to aim a dig at Morata and suggest one of these players should replace him in Sarri’s first XI in the near future.

Here’s a selection of the reactions to this impressive result:

I hope GIROUD AND MORATA have been watching these lads play… They should emulate this attacking morales — kiokgeoffrey (@kiokgeoffrey) October 3, 2018

Morata should learn this youth how to acore goals? well dun bous? — Never Give Up Blues (@dash_gadel) October 3, 2018

Whoever scored a brace is better than Morata. — Kene (@kaycee2nd) October 3, 2018

Please who is their striker. Can Morata move downwards while he comes up? https://t.co/K6CnjrtJPa — Explorer (@Emmanuel_Agbai_) October 3, 2018