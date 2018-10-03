Menu

Chelsea Under 19s make history and these fans are using it to attack Alvaro Morata

Chelsea’s Under 19s made history today by recording their biggest ever win in European competition at youth level, with a thumping 10-1 victory over Molde.

The Blues’ youngsters were clearly on top form to absolutely demolish their opponents in this extremely one-sided contest that has some fans talking about promoting this lot to the first-team.

Particularly because, as you may have noticed, Alvaro Morata and Olivier Giroud are not really doing their main duty as Chelsea’s first-choice strikers, as they’ve scored just one goal between them all season.

CFC have generally looked strong under Maurizio Sarri, but that lack of a threat up front could be a worry as the season goes on.

Some fans are therefore using this big win from their Under 19s as an opportunity to aim a dig at Morata and suggest one of these players should replace him in Sarri’s first XI in the near future.

Here’s a selection of the reactions to this impressive result:

